NDP name candidate in Cambridge for 2019 federal election
The NDP in Cambridge have named Scott Hamilton as their candidate for this October's federal election.
Scott Hamilton will face Liberal MP Bryan May, who is seeking re-election
Scott Hamilton has been named the federal NDP candidate in Cambridge.
Hamilton won the nomination on Saturday.
The federal election will be held Oct. 21.
The Conservative Party has yet to hold its nomination meeting, but it's already known former Cambridge mayor Doug Craig and school trustee Cindy Watson plan to seek the nomination.
Current MP Bryan May, a Liberal, is also seeking reelection.
