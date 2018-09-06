How people in Waterloo region can mark National Indigenous Peoples Day

Sunday is National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Each year, events are held in and around Waterloo region, but this year those events have been moved online as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Below are some of the local events taking place on Sunday.

At First Light — Haudenosaunee Moments

11 a.m.

Kelly Fran Davis will lead this event to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day. There will be music and dancing, with Davis explaining the cultural significance of both. This event is usually held at TheMuseum in downtown Kitchener.

Ish'kote Storytelling: Honouring Life and Storytelling

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Join Minogiizhigo kwe (Kathy Absolon), an Anishinaabe storyteller and knowledge carrier, for a fire and feast offering. Registration is required.

This event is hosted by Indigenous Initiatives at Wilfrid Laurier University, the Centre for Indigegogy, the Centre for Student Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and the Centre for International Governance Innovation.

Online Film Screening: 6 Miles Deep

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Woodland Cultural Centre will host a free online screening of the documentary 6 Miles Deep. The film is a look at a group of women from Six Nations of the Grand River who led the community in a historic blockade to protect their lands.

Waterloo sidewalk mural

Each year, K-W artist Luke Swinson does a sidewalk mural in uptown Waterloo. Worried about crowds gathering to watch Swinson work, the city has delayed the mural until a later date, but will be releasing a video on Sunday about his plans.

Swinson, who belongs to the Missisaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, plans to have a mural that depicts a bear, which represents an artistic reconnection to his Anishinaabe culture. Mawkwa, which means bear, was one of Swinson's first Anishinaabemowin words.

"I have always felt a strong connection with bears and what they represent. Bears represent healing and awakening and I think that we are healing and awakening together as a people," Swinson said in a release from the city.

Church service: Love and justice

10 a.m.

Emmanuel United Church Waterloo says the Sunday service will focus on National Indigenous Peoples Day and the intersection of love and justice.

The federal government also lists a number of events taking place across the country.