Nathan has been missing for 8 months. His family is holding a vigil in the hopes he'll come home for Christmas

It has been eight months since Nathan's family in Waterloo region has seen him and now the family is holding a vigil in Waterloo this weekend to renew hope that he's is still out there somewhere.

Nathan, 37, who grew up in Waterloo region, has been missing since May 12, when he was last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West in Toronto, leaving behind his cellphone and wallet at home.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Nathan since he went missing.

Nathan's cousin, Jason Babcock, told CBC News, they wanted to hold the vigil this weekend because the holiday is one of the Nathan's favourite time of the year.

"He really enjoyed Christmas time and our thoughts were to hold something for him to let him know that we're still looking for him and to try and bring him home for the holidays," he said.

Babcock said the vigil on Saturday will be held at the K-W Naval Association in Waterloo and will start with a prayer session. He said it will be an opportunity for people to bring photos of Nathan and share stories about him.

"It's more of a gathering to tell stories about him because that's what Nathan liked to do around Christmas time, be around his friends and family," he said.

Babcock said Nathan is a very fun loving person who loves sports, especially the Toronto teams, and loves watching wrestling. He was also involved with church and the Special Olympics.

But Babcock said the family hopes word about the vigil reaches Nathan.

"Nathan spent time down there and he knows the location and our hopes is that he hears that we're doing this and he maybe just shows up there or in case he's with somebody else, they would drop him off there."

Jason Babcock is Nathan's cousin. He says the family hopes that word of this weekend's vigil reaches Nathan. (Carmen Groleau/CBC)

Police are still looking for Nathan

Babcock said lead investigators in Toronto have told them they still have boots on the ground and have been following up on tips.

"But we have nothing yet," he said.

Babcock said people can get the word out about Nathan's disappearance and to keep an eye out for him, especially around wooded areas near the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.

"If you hear his name or there's someone talking about him, please reach out to Toronto Police Service, to missing persons or to your local police department," he said.

Media relations officer Victor Kwong with Toronto Police said anyone with information can share it directly to the service's Missing Persons Unit or Crime Stoppers.

"We encourage members of the community and those that knew Nathan to share any information they may have that could assist the investigation," Kwong said in an email statement to CBC News.