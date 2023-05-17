It's been one month since a man with Down syndrome went missing from his Toronto home.

Police have identified the 37-year-old man only as Nathan. He has ties to Waterloo region, having lived in the area until late last year. He was last seen May 12 at 7 p.m. near his home in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue W. in Toronto.

Toronto police, in a policy that took effect in February, no longer release the surname of missing people to better protect their privacy in the future.

On Sunday, Nathan's cousin — Jason — spoke with reporters at Victoria Park in Kitchener. In line with Toronto police's policy, CBC News is not using Jason's surname.

He said the situation remains "a large struggle" for the family.

"We are now pleading for the public's assistance of any information about Nathan," Jason said.

(Carmen Groleau/CBC)

He said Nathan "is very, very capable of looking after himself," has "held several jobs and he's very friendly to anybody and everybody."

"Nathan enjoyed going for his morning coffees in Toronto and in the K-W area to Tim Horton's or a burger at McDonald's or Wendy's."

Jason said the family believes Nathan is making his way to the K-W area where his father passed away in December 2022.

Jason is pleading with anyone with information to contact police.

"Nothing is too small to tell us. We just want to know that Nathan is safe and we just want to bring him home, no matter what. We miss his laugh. His laugh was very contagious to everybody."

No confirmed sightings of Nathan

On Saturday, people gathered in Toronto to search the area where Nathan was last seen.

Const. Victor Kwong with the Toronto Police Service said the missing persons unit "continues to work around the clock on this case."

A missing person poster giving information about 37-year-old Nathan, who has been missing since May 12, has been taped to a pole at the bus station in downtown Guelph. (Ieva Lucs/CBC)

Kwong said it's know "it is an issue" for Nathan to be alone because there are concerns about whether he could care for himself.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Nathan.

"There are no updates at this time but the investigators are thankful for, and continue to ask the public to call in with tips," he said. "Every single tip that is called in is followed through with."

Kwong says they are liaising with Nathan's family to keep them updated on the investigation. Police have checked hospitals, canvassed the area where he lived and used drones to search for Nathan.

He said police want people to keep an eye out for him in Waterloo region, but Kwong said as it's been a month since Nathan was last physically seen by someone, "the area of where he could be is quite wide."

He may have taken transportation to another part of the province or even further, Kwong said.

Nathan is described as four feet, six inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. It's not known what he was wearing at the time, but he has a full beard and moustache. He left his cellphone and wallet at home.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police immediately.