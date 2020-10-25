Murdoch Mysteries returns to Cambridge to shoot scenes for upcoming 14th season

Murdoch Mysteries returns to Cambridge this week to shoot scenes for its upcoming 14th season, the city council has announced.

Cambridge City Council said in a news release that on Tuesday the crew will be filming in two distinct areas of the city — Brant Road North in Galt and Argyle Street North in Preston.

The Preston location will be transformed into a police station exterior.

"We are hopeful that this will become a recurring location for the series," the city said.

"Most importantly however, our Preston BIA is eagerly anticipating their first film project in recent history, which is definitely something to celebrate."

People are asked to note the following:

Hero locations

Brant Rd N between Wentworth and Salisbury Avenues — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Argyle St N and Central Park — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anticipated Impacts

Intermittent stoppages on Brant Rd N between Wentworth and Salisbury Avenues between the hours 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Full closure of Argyle St N from approximately 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Intermittent stoppages on Duke St between Waterloo St and Westminster Drive during filming.

No intermittent traffic stoppages are permitted during rush hours between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m., and 4 p.m to 6 p.m.

Parking

Private and on street parking will be utilized in the vicinity of Brant Rd N (limited equipment will be brought to set).

Preston Arena will serve as base camp for this project.

Private parking will be utilized in the vicinity of Argyle St to ensure BIA patrons are able to visit their favourite shops.

Special effects

While no special effects are proposed, please be advised that this project will utilize horses and buggies. The film crew is responsible for all clean up in the vicinity of the set.

"Film projects bring excitement and activity to our community, and we are thrilled to welcome this crew back to Cambridge," the city said.

"We respectfully remind our community that a film set is a workplace, and as such is exempt from provincial gathering limits."