Municipal review advisers' meeting in Kitchener to see 21 presentations

All 21 of the people and organizations that wanted to offer their thoughts on the province's review of regional municipalities will get to do so Wednesday, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesperson Praveen Senthinathan says.

Individuals will each have five minutes to make a presentation to the advisers. Organizations will receive 10 minutes. The meeting is scheduled to take about five hours.

The province is currently conducting a municipal government review of 82 upper and lower municipalities: Halton, York, Durham, Waterloo, Niagara, Peel, Muskoka District, Oxford County and the County of Simcoe.

The province's special advisers leading the review are former deputy minister and municipal chief administrator Michael Fenn and former Region of Waterloo chair Ken Seiling.

Review timeline

People can offer their thoughts through an online form until May 21, or preregister to speak at one of the meetings being held in each municipality over the next month.

Seiling and Fenn have been meeting with officials from the municipalities since mid-January. They are expected to prepare a report for Clark this summer.

The province has not ruled out the possibility that some municipalities could be amalgamated, although Clark has said the province has made no decisions.

"There is no report on my desk. There is no preconceived conclusions for this," Clark said in an interview in March. "We want people to feel free to give us their comments."

The meeting on Wednesday starts at 10:15 a.m. and is scheduled to go until 3:15 p.m. It will be held at the council chambers of the Region of Waterloo, located at 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener.