Municipal Review | What it might mean for Waterloo region

Ontario's Progressive Conservatives have announced a plan to comprehensively review the province's regional governments.

The review includes all eight regional municipalities — Halton, York, Durham, Waterloo, Niagara, Peel, Muskoka District, Oxford County, and the County of Simcoe — and their lower-tier municipalities.

A total of 82 municipalities will be examined, and the province hasn't ruled out the possibility that some could be amalgamated in the future.

"Our government is committed to improving the way regional government works and we will be looking at ways to make better use of taxpayers' dollars and make it easier for residents and businesses to access important municipal services," said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark in a news release.

Under former PC premier Mike Harris, Ontario amalgamated a series of local governments ranging from Kawartha Lakes to Toronto in a similar bid to improve efficiency, though the effectiveness of that strategy has been questioned in the years since.

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo asked current Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman what she thinks the upcoming review in 2019 could mean for the region.

Listen to the interview: