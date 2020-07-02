Cooking up a culinary home theatre experience: Andrew Coppolino

Movie theatres are reopening, with restrictions, but you may still want to keep movie night restricted to your social bubble at home.



However, hunkering down in your home theatre doesn't have to mean the basic popcorn accompaniment. Here are some sweet and savoury treats that are easy to make and just right to ramp up an at-home movie night. It just takes a bit of planning, shopping and imagination.



If you're heart is set on simple at home popcorn, there are lots of flavours out there to buy and special seasonings to add. Remember that you can simply open your spice cabinet and tweak your stove-top or microwave popcorn, both sweet or savoury, with paprika, curry, garlic powder, coconut, and sugar and cinnamon. A sprinkle of Parmesan cheese is pretty satisfying too. Variety for the audience is easy.



Nachos can be a blank slate: warm them slightly, and they're a perfect foundation for a veggie treat that could include sour cream, scallions, pickled jalapenos and chunks of avocado.

A little guac, some sour cream and some olives can liven up a bag of store-bought tortillas. Just warm them slightly in the oven and they're a perfect foundation. (Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

And for french fries, deep-frying isn't necessary these days: use some good quality frozen fries and bake them in the oven. When you slather on the various toppings like chili, pulled pork, cheese, bacon and sausages bits, or your vegetarian favourites, you won't be able to tell the difference.

Pick up phyllo and puff pastry

There isn't much you can't somehow cook in a muffin tin, both sweet and savoury. Check out your grocery store's frozen pastry products and use some phyllo to make fruit cups with cream cheese, yogurt and coconut.

While you're in the freezer section, grab some puff pastry, twist it, season and bake to create cinnamon and sugar sticks.



On the savoury side, you can find relatively easy recipes for gluten-free and vegan muffin-tin snacks, including blending chickpeas, mashed sweet potato and middle eastern spices like coriander, cardamom, sumac and nutmeg to create bite-sized movie-night "falafels." Add a little baba ghanoush for dipping sauce.

Inspiration and interactive cooking can combine while re-watching your favourite movies and television series.

Remember the description of "tomato gravy" by Clemenza in The Godfather? Or Paul Sorvino, as Paulie Cicero, finely slicing garlic — while in prison — in Wise Guys? (There are also lots of cooking-show TV series you can stream for ideas and cook along.)

It's a huge feat of culinary ambition to attempt il timpano as Primo and Secundo do in Big Night, so take your cue from Carmela Soprano and make the classic Italian-American dish baked ziti.

Chocolate, anyone?

If sweet is your thing, create a chocolate pairing with a good cup of tea while watching Chocolat or Like Water for Chocolate and call it a "dessert movie." Chocolate with flavours ranging from orange to hot pepper are widely available at grocery stores.

CBC-KW movie reviewer Eli Glasner has a couple of suggestions.



"Big Night is one of my favourites. It's so lovely. But for food films for kids, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs comes to mind."

Play with different dipping sauces as you check out this charming movie with the kids. TV weathergirl Sam Sparks (voiced by Anna Faris, left) and inventor Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader) find that giant food leads to giant problems. (Columbia Pictures)

You can make, or buy, a batch of meatballs for the kids and dish out a few different dipping sauces to accompany.



"Meatballs is hilarious and from the same directing duo that did Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Glasner adds.



As well, generations of kids have experienced Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with its smorgasbord of food. Stock up on Everlasting Gobstoppers and gather up some marshmallow, chocolate and honeycomb toffee and make Wonka's Whipple-Scrumptious Fudgemallow Delight. You can make, or buy, a batch of meatballs for the kids and dish out a few different dipping sauces to accompany."Meatballs is hilarious and from the same directing duo that did Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Glasner adds.As well, generations of kids have experienced Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with its smorgasbord of food. Stock up on Everlasting Gobstoppers and gather up some marshmallow, chocolate and honeycomb toffee and make Wonka's Whipple-Scrumptious Fudgemallow Delight.

Get ready with some blueberries for the scene where Violet Beauregarde puffs up and out of the competition.



There's a reminder Glasner adds when it comes to the imaginative 1971 musical fantasy: "The original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Gene Wilder still holds up, but just a warning; it's a little twisted."



And speaking of twisted, I imagine that everyone, at least once, has to "toast" the Rocky Horror Picture Show?