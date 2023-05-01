Motorcyclists over 45 years old are more likely to die in a crash, says OPP

The weather's warming up day by day, the sun is shining brighter and the snow has all melted away.

For motorcycle enthusiasts, these are signs that it's time to get back on the road — but provincial police are saying there are some things riders should also consider.

According to data from the OPP, 44 riders died last year in motorcycle crashes — that's the highest number of motorcycle-related deaths in the last five years.

Derek Rogers, spokesperson for West Region OPP, said police also noticed some other concerning trends in their data from the last ten years.

"For folks that are between 45 and 64 years of age, you may have a little bit more money to spend, perhaps you know your kids have left the nest and you've got a little bit more disposable income," he said. "We know that within that demographic is the largest cohort of people who seem to be dying [in motorcycle accidents]."

Will these motorcycle helmets keep you safe? We put them to the test Duration 8:14 They're the only thing protecting your head from the pavement in a crash, but are all motorcycle helmets built the same? Marketplace puts motorcycle helmets from third-party sellers on Amazon, eBay and Walmart to the test, and shows how easy it can be to fall for fake safety certifications.

He said there are dangers present on the road during spring, even as temperatures continue to warm up.

"All the sand and grit that's been left from the winter road clearing operations is still on the road," Rogers explained.

"When you hit that on a motorcycle in particular, it's quite slippery and you can lose your balance and lose control of the of the vehicle. Secondarily, the roads are in rough shape after the winter as well, with potholes and cracks and things like that that can throw you off the vehicle or throw you off the bike if you hit it improperly."

In a press release, the OPP said "the data speaks to poor and careless behaviours on the part of riders and other drivers, with motorcyclists at fault in 61 per cent of the fatalities, and drivers of other vehicles at fault in 39 per cent of the deaths."

It went on to ask motorcyclists to wear bright clothing and protective equipment to help increase their visibility to other motorists.