Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital after Sunday collision

A Kitchener man was airlifted to hospital in London after a collision between a car and a motorcycle Sunday afternoon in Wilmot Township.

Waterloo regional police and paramedics were called to the scene of the crash on Snyders Road East, east of Queen Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the 29-year-old driver of the motorcycle was ejected from his bike after colliding with a car that was turning out of a private driveway. He suffered serious injuries.

The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.