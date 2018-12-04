Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Cambridge

A 53-year-old man is in a Hamilton hospital with a serious leg injury after a crash between a car and motorcycle Monday afternoon in Cambridge.

Police were called to the intersection of Coronation Boulevard and Concession Road just before 5 p.m. A 65-year-old Cambridge resident had been driving a white Chevrolet Cruze while the 53-year-old had been on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service's traffic unit.