Motorists should pay particular attention to turtles crossing the road in the coming month, according to the Guelph Humane Society.

While turtles cross roadways regularly from May to September in search of a mate or bodies of water, late June to mid July is peak travel season for these slow-moving reptiles.

"The sandy, gravely shoulders of roadways are often ideal locations for turtles to be laying their eggs, and that's why we see them so commonly alongside roads," said Lisa Veit, associate director at the humane society.

All eight of Ontario's native turtle species are currently endangered, threatened or of special concern. While habitat loss is the primary contributor to declining turtle populations, road mortality is considered the second greatest risk.

"All the turtles need our help," said Veit. "Not only is helping a turtle cross the road, it's not only an act of compassion toward that turtle, it's very important for conservation efforts for turtle species across Ontario."

How to help

When encountering a turtle on the road, Veit recommends moving the turtle in the direction they were heading by holding them securely by the shell.

If the turtle in your path is a snapping turtle, Veit says it's best to coax the animal onto a car mat or shovel to avoid getting bit.

Veit also urges the public to take action when they see an injured turtle on the road.

"They can often sustain quite a bit of trauma to their shell, but often those injuries are recoverable from help from a wildlife rehabilitation centre," she said.

Wildlife rehabilitators also accept deceased turtles, as their eggs can sometimes still be salvaged and incubated.

Injured turtles can also be brought to the Guelph Humane Society.