Police in southern Ontario ask public to keep eyes out for Manitoba mom suspected of parental abduction

Police in Stratford, Ont., say a Manitoba woman suspected of parental abduction may be in the area with her daughter.

RCMP in Manitoba are searching for Holly Malleck, 35 and her three-year-old daughter Amelia Deonaraine. In a press release on Friday, RCMP said they were notified of a custody dispute on July 7.

"Officers conducted an extensive investigation and determined that Malleck has taken custody of the child with intent to deprive the father of his parental rights," the RCMP said.

The police service added there is "no reason to believe the child is in danger."

Malleck is described as five feet three inches tall, about 200 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Deonaraine is about three feet two inches tall, about 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or their local police agency.

The Stratford Police Service says people can also call them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report information about the case.