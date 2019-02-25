Mom accused in toddler's death makes video court appearance

A mom charged with criminal negligence causing death after her daughter was found without vital signs in a Kitchener home last week, appeared in court via video Monday afternoon.

Nicole Eidt, 27, wore glasses and a neon green shirt as she appeared before the judge from the Vanier Centre for Women in Milton.

Eidt's next court appearance is set for Tuesday morning, where she will be having a private meeting with a lawyer.

Last Thursday, police were called to a home on Heritage Drive around noon and found 20-month-old Amelia Rudstedler there with no vital signs. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Amelia was pronounced dead in hospital.

Waterloo regional police confirmed they located fentanyl in the home.

Court documents say Eidt left fentanyl "accessible in a location where her young child was present," and caused the toddler's death.

A post-portem was scheduled for Friday, but police told CBC Kitchener-Waterloo it was not able to determine Amelia's cause of death. Police are now awaiting the results of a toxicology report, which could take months.