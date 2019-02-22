Mom accused in toddler's death after allegedly leaving fentanyl 'accessible' in home

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after her toddler died Thursday.

On Thursday, police were called to a home on Heritage Drive at around 12 p.m.

There, officers found a 20-month-old Amelia Runstedler with no vital signs.

They performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but Amelia was pronounced dead in hospital.

Waterloo regional police confirmed they located fentanyl in the home.

Amelia's cause of death has not yet been released, with a post-mortem scheduled for Friday.

Her mother, Nicole Eidt, appeared in court on Friday, and has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

Court documents say Eidt left fentanyl "accessible in a location where her young child was present," and caused the toddler's death.