Man's body found near Guelph now a homicide investigation

A 25-year-old man who was found dead in Guelph's east end this week was the victim of a homicide, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The man was found by a runner exercising along Watson Road North, just south of Wellington Road 124 Tuesday evening, police say. Officers and paramedics responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m.

The stretch of roadway where the man's body was located is rural and there are no streetlights in the area.

Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Mohamed Amin Ismail of Ottawa.

A post-mortem examination conducted in Toronto Thursday revealed he died as the result of a homicide, police say.

The area is popular with cyclists, bird watchers and outdoor enthusiasts, so investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the area between Sunday and Tuesday and who may have obtained dash cam or cell phone video footage of the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.