Search for Jacqueline McDermott ends after woman's body found in B.C.

The body of a woman, believed to be 22-year-old Jacqueline McDermott, has been found in British Columbia.

McDermott, who has ties to Waterloo region, was last seen by her family on Sept. 29. She had been planning to attend a yoga retreat in Merritt, B.C., which is 270 kilometers northeast of Vancouver.

RCMP said Sunday that the body of a woman who went missing on Oct. 1, had been found on Oct. 8 by Merritt RCMP. Though police did not name McDermott, all of the RCMP's missing person notices for the 22-year-old have been deleted and family friend Kathy Kitsemetry made the connection on a GoFundMe page that had been set up to support McDermott's family.

She also thanked people for the outpouring of support they received in their search for the young woman.

"We are devastated to report that her body was found [on October 8th] after exhaustive searches by the B.C. Search and Rescue teams," wrote Kitsemetry.

"Our hearts are forever shattered. Please respect our privacy as we learn how to live in a world without her. Please keep her in your hearts."

In a news release, RCMP said officers did not believe that criminality was involved in the woman's sudden death. A concurrent fact-finding investigation into what led up to the woman's death has been launched. The actual cause of her death will be determined by the Coroners Service for British Columbia.

Police have said sometime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, McDermott's vehicle was found broken down on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake.

