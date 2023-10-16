Case of man missing in Guelph linked to week-long investigation at home: Police

Police in Guelph are searching for Kenny, who was last seen on Guelph Street during the first week of October. Police say there is concern for his well-being. (Guelph Police Service)

Police in Guelph are searching for a man by the name of Kenny who went missing earlier this month.

In a release on Saturday, police said there are concerns for Kenny's wellbeing. The last names of missing people are not released to protect their identity.

Kenny is described as male, 45 years of age, 5-foot 9 inches with a thin build and brown hair. He was last seen the first week of October in the area of Guelph Street.

Police confirmed the missing person case is linked to a week-long investigation at a home on Guelph Street.

The investigation on the quiet residential street in the central part of the city saw officers parked in the driveway and the backyard of the Guelph Street home from Oct. 8 until Friday night.

A person who lives in the area told CBC News officers had been in and out of the garage on the property wearing masks and gloves and also dug up the lawn behind the garage.

Scott Tracey, spokesperson for the police service, said in an email to CBC News that officers received a tip, but he was unable to say what information officers were told that led to the investigation.