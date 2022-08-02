11-year-old girl found safe, ending Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier today in southwestern Ontario has been found and is safe, according to police, ending an Amber Alert.
Reported missing earlier today in Stratford, Ont.
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier today in southwestern Ontario has been found and is safe, according to police, ending an Amber Alert.
Shortly after the alert was issued, police in Stratford, Ont., said on Twitter that she was found with the help of the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.