Greens name Kitchener Centre, Waterloo candidates for federal election

Mike Morrice and Kirsten Wright will be two of the region's Green Party of Canada candidates in this fall's federal election.

Wright was named the candidate for Waterloo after running unopposed for the nomination.

Morrice won the nomination for Kitchener Centre, beating previous candidate Bob Jonkman and Ian Graham, a founding member of the Waterloo Region Electric Vehicle Association.

The two ridings held a joint nomination meeting on March 6.

'Change the world'

Wright is an engineer who has worked in the field of robotics and embedded systems. She's currently completing a Ph. D in engineering.

On her website, Wright says she's running in the election because she believes "made in Waterloo solutions can change the world."

Morrice is the founder of Sustainable Waterloo Region. In a release following his win, Morrice wrote he's spent the last decade working to bring people together to shift to a green economy in the region.

"I recognize the challenges we face, from economic inequality to gaps in our health system to the climate crisis. And I'm hopeful for what's possible when our ambitions rise to meet the scale of these challenges," he said.

In Waterloo, Wright will be up against incumbent Liberal MP Bardish Chagger.

In Kitchener Centre, Morrice will face incumbent Liberal MP Raj Saini and NDP candidate Andrew Moraga.

The federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21.