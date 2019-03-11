Greens name Kitchener Centre, Waterloo candidates for federal election
Kirsten Wright, Mike Morrice to join federal election races
Mike Morrice and Kirsten Wright will be two of the region's Green Party of Canada candidates in this fall's federal election.
Wright was named the candidate for Waterloo after running unopposed for the nomination.
Morrice won the nomination for Kitchener Centre, beating previous candidate Bob Jonkman and Ian Graham, a founding member of the Waterloo Region Electric Vehicle Association.
The two ridings held a joint nomination meeting on March 6.
'Change the world'
Wright is an engineer who has worked in the field of robotics and embedded systems. She's currently completing a Ph. D in engineering.
On her website, Wright says she's running in the election because she believes "made in Waterloo solutions can change the world."
Morrice is the founder of Sustainable Waterloo Region. In a release following his win, Morrice wrote he's spent the last decade working to bring people together to shift to a green economy in the region.
"I recognize the challenges we face, from economic inequality to gaps in our health system to the climate crisis. And I'm hopeful for what's possible when our ambitions rise to meet the scale of these challenges," he said.
In Waterloo, Wright will be up against incumbent Liberal MP Bardish Chagger.
In Kitchener Centre, Morrice will face incumbent Liberal MP Raj Saini and NDP candidate Andrew Moraga.
The federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.