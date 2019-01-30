Police search for suspects in brazen daylight gunpoint robbery in Waterloo

A man was robbed of his wallet, cellphone and Mercedes in a brazen morning robbery in Waterloo.

The man was in a parking lot of his residence on Hemlock Street, north of Wilfrid Laurier University, at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday when police say he was approached by two males.

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the man, Waterloo regional police say. The man was not injured.

The suspects took the man's keys, wallet and cellphone. They then stole the man's 2017 four-door, black Mercedes vehicle.

Police released a photo of a person they'd like to speak with about the robbery.

Anyone who may have witnessed the encounter or who has information about this case is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 ext. 6355 or 6340 or CrimeStoppers.