Memorial scholarship set-up honouring junior hockey captain, Eli Palfreyman

A scholarship has been set-up to honour Eli Palfreyman, the junior hockey captain of the Ayr Centennials, who passed away last week.

"The purpose of this scholarship is to award funds for education to the member of the Ayr Centennials who best represents the character of Eli both on and off the ice," a social media post by the team read.

"The annual winner will represent the values, goals and code of conduct that best represents the Ayr Centennials."

Our captain will live on in a memorial scholarship presented annually. Our 5050 &Storm jersey raffle for our <a href="https://twitter.com/Storm_City?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Storm_City</a> vs <a href="https://twitter.com/OHLRangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OHLRangers</a> game will be directed to this fund. Also all Online 5050 draws in sept will be directed to this fund. Link is <a href="https://t.co/S4m6UJbOTt">https://t.co/S4m6UJbOTt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP17</a> ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/qPlr15M9Ae">pic.twitter.com/qPlr15M9Ae</a> —@AyrCentennials

20-year-old Palfreyman unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 30, after collapsing during a pre-season tournament. The cause of death has not been released.

'The right way to honour Eli'

Ayr Centennials' vice-president, Brian Shantz, said it was important for the team to establish a scholarship for two main reasons:

"First of all, academically, we have some great students on our team and some of them need assistance to pay for their education," he said.

"Secondly, what's the right way to honour Eli for long term? Most of the tributes right now are short term, but by honouring him for a lengthy period of time — and we hope maybe perpetual — his name will live on in Ayr and the Centennials' organization."

The exact size of the scholarship memorizing Palfreyman is still being determined.

A funeral for Palfreyman will be held on Sept. 6 at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr.