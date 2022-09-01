Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Memorial scholarship set-up honouring junior hockey captain, Eli Palfreyman

A scholarship has been set-up to honour Eli Palfreyman, the junior hockey captain of the Ayr Centennials, who passed away last week.

It’ll be awarded each year to the player ‘who best represents the character of Eli’

Portrait of young man beside photo of flowers and a hockey stick with the words "our captain number 17."
Flowers and hockey sticks were left in front of the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., Thursday morning by people wanting to honour Ayr Centennials player Eli Palfreyman, who died Tuesday night during a game that was part of a pre-season tournament. (Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League/Kate Bueckert/CBC)

"The purpose of this scholarship is to award funds for education to the member of the Ayr Centennials who best represents the character of Eli both on and off the ice," a social media post by the team read.

"The annual winner will represent the values, goals and code of conduct that best represents the Ayr Centennials." 

20-year-old Palfreyman unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 30, after collapsing during a pre-season tournament. The cause of death has not been released.

'The right way to honour Eli'

Ayr Centennials' vice-president, Brian Shantz, said it was important for the team to establish a scholarship for two main reasons:

"First of all, academically, we have some great students on our team and some of them need assistance to pay for their education," he said. 

"Secondly, what's the right way to honour Eli for long term? Most of the tributes right now are short term, but by honouring him for a lengthy period of time — and we hope maybe perpetual — his name will live on in Ayr and the Centennials' organization."

The exact size of the scholarship memorizing Palfreyman is still being determined.

A funeral for Palfreyman will be held on Sept. 6 at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr. 

