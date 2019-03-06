Public health sees spike in calls from parents concerned about measles

Skip to Main Content
A case of a Toronto infant with measles has led to an increased number of calls to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health about getting children vaccinated.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says it's seen a spike in the number of calls from concerned parents worried about whether their children are vaccinated for measles.

Dr. Nicole Mercer, CEO and medical officer of health for public health, recommends people contact their doctor about vaccinating young children if you're uncertain whether they've been immunized, or if you plan to travel in the near future.

"Measles is rare in Canada, and most cases are travel related where someone picked up the disease in another part of the world. However, we are seeing measles outbreaks in B.C., the United States and now a case in Toronto," Mercer said in a news release. 

"Your best defense is getting vaccinated."

Public health noted 90 per cent of people who are not immune to measles will become infected if exposed to the virus.

Children normally receive their first dose of the vaccine when they turn one. With two doses, the vaccine is nearly 100 per cent effective.

After a recent outbreak of measles in British Columbia, physicians are once again sounding the alarm about the importance of preventative vaccines. There have been 15 confirmed cases in B.C. this year alone, as well as cases in Quebec and parts of the U.S., but "vaccine hesitancy" continues to be a growing trend. The National's health panel explores the recent outbreaks and why parents should vaccinate. 10:25
