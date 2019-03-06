Public health sees spike in calls from parents concerned about measles

News that an infant in Toronto has the measles has led to increased calls from concerned parents who want to get their children vaccinated, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says.

Dr. Nicole Mercer, CEO and medical officer of health for public health, recommends people contact their doctor about vaccinating young children if you're uncertain whether they've been immunized, or if you plan to travel in the near future.

"Measles is rare in Canada, and most cases are travel related where someone picked up the disease in another part of the world. However, we are seeing measles outbreaks in B.C., the United States and now a case in Toronto," Mercer said in a news release.

"Your best defense is getting vaccinated."

Public health noted 90 per cent of people who are not immune to measles will become infected if exposed to the virus.

Children normally receive their first dose of the vaccine when they turn one. With two doses, the vaccine is nearly 100 per cent effective.