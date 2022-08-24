Matt Johnson's BlackBerry to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival
73rd Berlin International Film Festival will take place Feb. 16 to 26.
A Canadian film about the immense popularity and eventual combustion of the BlackBerry smartphone will have its world premiere in Berlin next month.
The latest project from Toronto-born filmmaker Matt Johnson is among the 18 films in the competition program at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Titled BlackBerry, the film follows the rise and fall of Research In Motion, the Waterloo, Ont.-based company behind the phone.
Ottawa native Jay Baruchel stars as RIM co-founder Mike Lazaridis, while Glenn Howerton portrays Jim Balsillie, who was the company's co-CEO.
Also among the Canadians screening projects at the fest is Korean-Canadian director Celine Song with Past Lives, about two childhood friends who become disconnected when one family emigrates from South Korea.
