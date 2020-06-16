People taking the bus in Guelph will need to wear a mask or face covering, the city says.

The transit service has asked people previously to wear masks. Making face coverings mandatory follows what other cities like Hamilton, Ottawa and Toronto have done, officials say.

"I hope that helps reassure people who may have been uncertain about using transit," Colleen Clack, deputy chief administrative officer of Guelph Public Services, said in a release.

The face covering can be a homemade or purchased mask, scarf or bandana. There is also hand sanitizer on each bus and riders are encouraged to keep a physical distance between themselves and other people.

The city says there are plans to install plastic barriers near bus drivers. When that happens, front-door boarding will resume on city buses. The city expects to start collecting fares again later this summer.

The move to make face coverings mandatory on buses comes after Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health made face coverings mandatory in most businesses in the two counties and city the health unit covers.

In a letter to Clark, medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer advised the city to make masks mandatory on buses because in her opinion "on reasonable and probable grounds, that face coverings will assist in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 or persons who use Guelph Transit."