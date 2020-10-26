'Mrs. Waterloo' Marjorie Carroll remembered for dedication to city

Former Waterloo mayor Marjorie Carroll has died.

She was 88.

Carroll died at the Village at University Gates retirement home on Thursday. In tributes, the woman many knew as "Mrs. Waterloo" was remembered for her dedication to the community.

"Marjorie was a trailblazer in our community," current Mayor Dave Jaworsky said in a statement over the weekend.

Carroll was first elected as a city councillor in 1974. She became the city's first female mayor in 1977 and she also is the city's longest serving mayor. She held the position until 1988.

"Equally as impressive is that Marjorie ran uncontested in three mayoralty elections — which is a testament to the confidence residents had in her leadership and vision for the city," Jaworsky said.

During her time as mayor, the city saw several new and expanded developments, the opening of the Seagram Museum, the Rink-in-the-Park skating facility, and the Bechtel Park soccer facility. Jaworksy says she also "ushered in greater use of technology" when the council bought computers for city staff.

"Marjorie's style of leadership, along with her openness and accessibility, was greatly appreciated by staff. Waterloo's first female mayor was affectionately known to many as 'Mrs. Waterloo,' often seen driving her sporty red and white Firebird throughout the streets of Waterloo. Her administration was noted for their business-like efficiency and pro-business stance," Jaworsky said.

'Incredible, visionary leader'

Other people and groups in the city remembered Carroll over the weekend.

The Rotary Club of Waterloo wrote on Twitter that Carroll "showed #ServiceAboveSelf during your many years of leadership and community building. Thank you for all you accomplished and hard work and dedication to Waterloo."

Thank you for honoring her legacy. This button is part of my childhood button collection - I’m assuming it was for Marjorie Carroll but not sure what year it was from. <a href="https://t.co/Sz8BiIuuN2">pic.twitter.com/Sz8BiIuuN2</a> —@Lori_CM

Another former mayor, Brenda Halloran, also offered condolences.

"When I decided to run for mayor, she helped mentor me. I will remember her as an incredible, visionary leader," Halloran wrote in Twitter.