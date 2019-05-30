Robbery investigation leads to seizure of knives, replica firearm, meth and fentanyl in Kitchener

Two people from Kitchener face a number of charges after a man was assaulted and robbed in Kitchener early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street for a report of a robbery at 2:40 a.m.

A man told officers he had been approached by two people. He was assaulted with an "aerosol weapon," police said, then was robbed at knife point. The man suffered minor injuries, police say.

The two suspects fled the area before officers arrived, but they were located a short time later, the Waterloo Regional Police Service said in a release.

As part of the investigation, police seized six knives, a replica firearm, approximately $4,000 worth of suspected fentanyl and $700 worth of suspected methamphetamine.

Officers were able to recover the items stolen from the man robbed at knife point.

A 24-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both of Kitchener, face several charges including robbery with a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.