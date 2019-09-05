Two low-cost rabies vaccine and microchip clinics for cats and dogs will be held in Kitchener this week.

The first is Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The second is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is being organized by the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society to mark World Rabies Day, which is on Saturday.

Veterinarian Laurel Gale says many pet owners are quite diligent about vaccinating their animals against rabies, but there are circumstances where they may not be getting regular care for their dogs and cats.

"The information that we've gained from our past clinics is that there are a lot of pet owners that don't have a relationship with a primary care veterinarian in Waterloo region," she said. "These clinics are designed to make sure that those owners in particular are at least getting a rabies vaccination for their pet."

She noted there's been a resurgence of rabies in Ontario in the last few years, including a case of a bat testing positive for it in Waterloo region this summer.

"It is certainly something that we are seeing," Gale said.

"We also want to remind people that it is the law in Ontario to make sure that your dogs and cats are vaccinated for rabies."

Microchip identity

The microchip clinic is important because when a found animal comes into the humane society, the main goal is to return that pet to their owners. Microchips help them to do that, Gale said.

She also noted the vaccination and microchip clinics are very popular. Last year, they did 150 vaccinations and 85 microchips during a clinic.

"We always want to prepare people that wait times are to be expected," she said.

The two clinics will be held at the humane society's facility at 250 Riverbend Dr., Kitchener. A rabies vaccination will cost $30 and a microchip is also $30, or $50 for both. The clinics are cash only and first-come, first serve. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.