Dementia, end of life part of staged reading of The Outgoing Tide in Kitchener

Gunner, a retired trucker with dementia, decides he wants to die.

His family need convincing.

This is the plot of a The Outgoing Tide by Bruce Gram, and a staged reading will be performed by Kitchener's Lost and Found Theatre Wednesday (Feb. 12).

"At the end of the first act, Gunner says, 'This is what I'm going to do', and you would think that would be the high point emotionally ... but no, it goes on from there," said Reid Spencer, who plays Gunner. He'll be joined on stage by Kathleen Sheehy and Richard Quesnel.

"It's beautifully written."

Reading is timely

Normally, there is no stage set up or props during a staged reading, Sheehy said, who plays as Gunner's wife Peg. The experience allows the audience to imagine the play.

"The thing I love about staged readings is the feedback I get from the audience," she said. "I think people are amazed that their imaginations are going to do that work for them."

The reading is quite timely as well, Sheehy adds, as the federal government looks to change some of the criteria for a medically assisted death and is asking Canadians for their input.

The staged reading will be performed at the Registry Theatre on Feb. 12. The audience will have a chance to share their thoughts during a session following the reading.

People with the Hamilton chapter of Dying with Dignity Canada will also be available for a Q and A after the performance.