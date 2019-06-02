Lori Campbell seeks federal NDP nomination for Waterloo riding

Skip to Main Content
Indigenous leader, Lori Campbell, will be seeking the federal NDP nomination for the riding of Waterloo. She is currently the director of Waterloo's Indigenous Student Centre at the University of Waterloo and an Indigenous studies instructor at St. Paul’s University College.

Lori Campbell has announced she will be seeking the federal NDP nomination for the Waterloo riding. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Indigenous leader Lori Campbell is tossing her hat in the ring for this upcoming federal election, announcing she will be seeking the federal NDP nomination for Waterloo.

Campbell is currently the director of the Shatitsirótha' Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre at the University of Waterloo and an Indigenous studies instructor at St. Paul's University College.

Currently holding the seat for the Waterloo riding is Liberal MP and House Leader Bardish Chagger.

Other candidates with their eyes on Waterloo are Conservative Party candidate Jerry Zhang and Green Party candidate Kirsten Wright.

"It's clear that people in Waterloo care about social justice, environmental protection, climate justice, and human rights," Campbell said in a release.

"I share their passion and I am proud to seek the nomination of a party that prioritizes these principles," she added.

Campbell will be formally casting her nomination for the Waterloo riding in July.

