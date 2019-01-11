Waterloo business replaces Lions Club generators stolen before Santa Claus parade

Waterloo business Edge Electrical Solutions has donated new generators to the Lions Club of Kitchener after the community group had theirs stolen ahead of the K-W Santa Claus Parade in November.

Four generators were stolen from a truck parked at Suddaby Public School in Kitchener sometime overnight before the Nov. 17 parade. The generators, worth $1,600 each, are used to power the inflatable floats the club uses.

The club was able to borrow generators to still take part in the parade, but the generators were never located.

In an email on Friday, Lions Club president Brett Wilkinson said they'll be receiving new generators from the Waterloo business.

"Their generosity is incredible and will greatly impact our club, the community events we support and the Santa Claus parade," Wilkinson said.

Kevin Bechtel of Edge Electrical Solutions said it's important for the business to support the community and they were happy to help the Lions Club of Kitchener.