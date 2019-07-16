Kitchener, Cambridge libraries update approach over opioid crisis

As communities across the country continue to struggle with the opioid crisis and issues surrounding mental health, libraries in Waterloo region said they've seen those issues reflected within their walls.

New figures from Public Health Ontario showed nearly 1,500 people died from opioid related overdoses last year— up 17 per cent from 2017.

Data from the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy shows there have been more than 870 overdose related calls so far this year and paramedics have had to administer naloxone overdose injections more than 100 times.

Kitchener

Penny-Lynn Fielding, deputy director of the Kitchener Public Library (KPL), said it's those kind of statistics that motivated KPL to work with several local organizations such as Sanguen Health Centre to educate and train staff on how use naloxone.

At least 25 staff at KPL have had naloxone training and carry a kit with them on a regular basis. So far, no staff member has had to use a naloxone kit at the library, said Lynn-Fielding.

Other organizations such as The Working Centre have also collaborated with KPL staff on mental health, addiction and homelessness, as well as de-escalation techniques.

That's because Fielding says the library's role goes beyond being an inclusive space. They play an important role in helping and serving those most vulnerable in a community.

KPL also hired community outreach workers in the summer of 2018, whose role is to build relationships with patrons and step in to connect vulnerable visitors to the right resources.

"When our community is struggling with an issue, we see that issue reflected in the library," she said.

Moving forward, Fielding said staff will be taking a online training workshop called the Librarian's Guide to Homelessness by Ryan Dowd.

Cathy Kiedrowsky, director of public services with Idea Exchange, said the library recognized things had to change in the Spring of 2017, when escalating issues were becoming more frequent. (Idea Exchange/ Twitter)

Cambridge

In Cambridge, Cathy Kiedrowsky, director of public services with Idea Exchange said the library also recognized things had to change in the Spring of 2017, when escalating issues were becoming more frequent and staff started to express concerns around staff safety.

"That was the real driver for us when we started looking at [updating] the code of conduct and the trespass policy and the security cameras," she said, adding the library also has security who patrol the main library 43 hours a weeks.

Staff at Idea Exchange have also received naloxone training and and are ready to step in and help its most vulnerable visitors by connecting them to right resources.

"I think that's our role, to make that possible, so it means being a safe place for people to come," she said.

Idea Exchange has three naloxone kits at their main branch in North Square and one at their Clemmens Mill branch. The library also provides continuous training for staff in using naloxone and in de-escalation techniques.

Mental health support for staff

Self care has also been a key part of all the training staff at the Idea Exchange and KPL receive.

Both libraries recognize staff can sometimes face difficult situations and have pushed for mental health and well being support.

"The work that we do is very personalized, individualized and the work can be challenging for some individuals who have high needs and need a lot of staff support to be successful," said Fielding.