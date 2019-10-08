Liberal MP facing assault, harassment, break and enter charges

The Liberal MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler, Marwan Tabbara, is facing assault, break and enter and criminal harassment charges related to an incident that happened April 10 this year, Guelph Police have confirmed.

Sources in the Liberal Party confirmed to CBC they were aware of the allegations against the MP.

Marwan Tabbara is scheduled to appear in court June 19 at 9 a.m., police say.

Peter Maloney, the MP's executive assistant, told CBC News his office had no comment on the matter.

Tabbara, who previously worked for Frito Lay, was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

More to come