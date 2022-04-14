Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house.

By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city.

"Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welcome here," said Maxwell.

At a recent Sunday practice, a group of Telos regulars were all smiles as they chatted their way through laps and lunges, set to a playlist of Rod Stewart and Ariana Grande.

The friendly atmosphere still feels special to many members, who — whether they're former competitive athletes or haven't stepped on the track since middle school — say they've often felt excluded from the world of sport.

Former track and field star and Telos member Michael Brathwaite prefers 100 and 200-metre sprints. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

"You always had to be very careful of how feminine you were coming across: are you doing anything that could be perceived as gay?" said Michael Brathwaite, 34, a former high school track star.

Tim Bartley had a similar experience. He was a hockey player, who didn't feel he could be out while playing the game — and eventually drifted away from sports altogether.

"If you can't really be yourself, I don't know that you can really effectively be part of the team," said Bartley, 36.

Tim Bartley hopes that in the future, all sport clubs and teams will be as inclusive as Telos. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Maxwell himself came to track and field relatively late. While he loved jumping events as a kid, he didn't pursue them in high school because of the homophobic slurs he heard tossed around the locker room.

As a university student, his interest in sport and exercise took off. He started lifting weights and running, and eventually discovered a sand pit near his house.

"I just started long jump and was like, 'I like this, I want to do more of it,'" said Maxwell. He founded the Telos club last August in hopes of sharing his love of the sport with more people — and has since racked up a group of about a dozen regular members.

Jacob Maxwell rakes the sand pit at the University of Guelph field house. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

"I know that queer sports teams aren't unique ... but I think in a small university town, it is pretty unique," he said. "I still think that a group for queer people to enjoy sport is a new idea because queer people have traditionally been intimidated by athletic spaces."

Finding friendship

Gavin Canning comes to Telos for the exercise, but stays for the laughs. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

While sport is part of the draw for club members Gabriele Wehrle and Gavin Canning — both say they're mostly in it for the friendly atmosphere.

"We all know each other, there's a lot of jokes going on all the time," said Canning, 39.

"It makes the pain of working out less intense."

"This is such a great group of people that really I think no matter what we were doing, I would enjoy doing it," said Wehrle, 23.

Bartley says the camaraderie makes him feel like part of a team — even if the group doesn't compete with anyone else.

Gabriele Wehrle says Telos offers the opportunity to exercise without feeling self-conscious. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

"We're just trying to better ourselves and be ourselves while we're doing it," he said. "That feels kind of special."

Bartley hopes that over time, that feeling will become the norm in the world of sport. He has two young nephews that he expects will play hockey when they're old enough; he hopes their experience will be much different than the one he had.

From left: Tim Bartley, Gabriele Wehrle, Michael Brathwaite and Gavin Canning relax after an ab workout at a recent Telos Athletics practice. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

"I hope that when they get into junior high and high school, they don't fear the locker room and the team sports the way I did," he said.

Maxwell agrees — and hopes the Telos club will be a small part of a broader change in the culture of sport.

"Physical activity shouldn't be scary for anybody," he said.