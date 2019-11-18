Letters to Santa should be sent soon to ensure a response before Christmas

Families who want to write letters to Santa Claus this year, and get a response, may want to get those letters in the mail soon.

This year, there have been warnings to people to shop and ship items early in order to get gifts or packages to their destination on time.

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo reached out to Canada Post about letters to Santa, and in an in-character response, spokesperson Valérie Chartrand said, "Everyone is healthy and well at the North Pole and Santa is working hard to end this challenging year on a great note."

Chartrand noted because "it's a long way to the North Pole and back" that they're encouraging people to send their letters "as soon as possible."

"Rest assured that we are working closely with Santa and his elves so that all letters sent to the North Pole will receive a reply," she said in an email. "We know Santa can't wait to see all those colourful letters come his way and our employees love to see them go through our postal system."

Letters can be mailed to: Santa Claus, North Pole, H0H 0H0, Canada.



Chartrand said postage is not necessary, but people should remember to include a return address.