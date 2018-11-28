Photos
Final LRT cars for Ion system set for delivery from Kingston
The last two LRT cars for Waterloo Region's Ion light rail project have been loaded for delivery at the Bombardier assembly plant in Kingston.
In a release Bombardier says the two vehicles will arrive in the region next week.
"We are confident we will have the specialized equipment installed in all 14 vehicles by the end of December, as promised," Bombardier said.
The company said it is sending employees to the Ion facility in Waterloo to "ensure that all 14 vehicles are completed by the end of December."
The much-delayed light rail system for Waterloo region has been beset with difficulties, from construction halts due to the archeological finds of multiple corduroy roads in Waterloo, to layoffs and fabrication issues at Bombardier.
