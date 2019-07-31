A nine-year-old leukemia survivor is hoping to raise $1,000 with the help of her lemonade stand on Thursday outside the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce on Hespeler Road.

Kylie Hass wants the money she raises to go to the Ronald McDonald House in Hamilton, located just minutes away from McMaster Children's Hospital where she received cancer treatment as a toddler.

Hass, who lives in Simcoe with her family, was diagnosed with leukemia at age two after she started showing symptoms.

She says the Ronald McDonald House was her family's home away from home while she received treatment until the age of four.

"My parents didn't have to go all the way back to Simcoe so they could stay close to me and one of them could sleep with me and the other could go to the Ronald McDonald house," she said.

Hass has been cancer-free for five years. She says she loves to swim and to spend time with her family and her cats, Monty, Chase and her Golden Retriever Jax.

Pat Singleton (left) has been helping her granddaughter Kylie Hass (right) with her lemonade stand this week. (Carmen Groleau)

Making lemonade

Her grandmother, Pat Singleton of Cambridge, has been helping Hass prep for Thursday's lemonade sale.

But this isn't the first time Singleton has helped her granddaughter set up a lemonade stand.

Hass has set up a lemonade stand near the Preston market before to raise money for a friend who was going to receive cancer treatment in Philadelphia.

"Kylie has always wanted to do lemonade stands," Singleton said.

"Over the summer when we were at the cottage, we were talking again about the lemonade stand and this time she said she wanted to do it for the Ronald McDonald House."

Kylie Hass pours a glass of lemonade for her grandmother Pat Singleton (left). Hass says special ingredients include love and freezies. (Carmen Groleau/CBC )

With the help of their family and Hass' parents, Singleton and Hass will be selling lemonade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hass says love and added freezies, or "flavoured ice cubes", are the secret to a delicious glass of lemonade.

"I think it's better than regular lemonade," she said.