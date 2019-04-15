KW Titans series with St. John's Edge gets underway Saturday
The KW Titans are getting set to face the St. John's Edge in the division finals of National Basketball League action. Game 1 goes Saturday in St. John's.
Division finals to start in St. John's, N.L., this weekend
The KW Titans will being their playoff series against the St. John's Edge on Saturday in St. John's, N.L.
Game 2 will go Monday in St. John's before the division finals come to Kitchener.
Game 3 is April 26 at 7 p.m. and Game 4 is April 28 at 2 p.m. Both games will be at The Aud in Kitchener.
The division finals is a best of seven series.
The Titans won their first ever post-season series after topping the London Lightning 3-2 in a best of five series.
