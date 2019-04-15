KW Titans series with St. John's Edge gets underway Saturday

The KW Titans will being their playoff series against the St. John's Edge on Saturday in St. John's, N.L.

Game 2 will go Monday in St. John's before the division finals come to Kitchener.

Game 3 is April 26 at 7 p.m. and Game 4 is April 28 at 2 p.m. Both games will be at The Aud in Kitchener.

The division finals is a best of seven series.

The Titans won their first ever post-season series after topping the London Lightning 3-2 in a best of five series.