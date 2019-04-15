KW Titans win first ever playoff series, will face St. John's Edge in 2nd round

The KW Titans basketball team will face the St. John's Edge in the next round of the National Basketball League playoffs after beating the London Lightening Sunday.

The Titans beat the Lightning 109 to 93 in Game 5 of the series. The Titans had taken games one and two, but then London bounced back to take the next two games in the best of five series.

Titans coach Cavell Johnson says the team pulled together and are "as tight as a team can be at the most important time."

"I'm just ecstatic for these guys. They played their butts off," he said.

"Our work isn't done. We're on to the next round, our divisional finals," he added. "The guys are happy and excited, but we still have a lot of work to do."

The St. John's Edge beat the Sudbury Magic 101-92 on Sunday afternoon.

The Edge will have home court advantage to start off their series with the Titans. A final schedule for games has not yet been released.