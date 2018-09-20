Skip to Main Content
Man shot and killed in downtown Kitchener, white Mercedes sought near Mississauga

One man is dead after a targeted shooting in downtown Kitchener Thursday morning, and police are looking for white Mercedes that was last seen in the Erin Mills area of Mississauga.

White Mercedes C230 sought by police in Erin Mills area of Mississauga

Peggy Lam , Kate Bueckert · CBC News ·
The area around Pandora and King in downtown Kitchener is been cordoned off while Waterloo Regional Police investigate a Thursday morning shooting that left one man dead. (Peggy Lam/CBC)

The shooting happened near Pandora Avenue N. and King Street shortly after 11 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police two men were seen driving away in a white Mercedes heading toward Highway 401.

Halton Police said police are looking for a C230, and it was last seen in the Erin Mills area of Mississauga. 

A hold and secure at the nearby Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute was in place after the shooting. It was lifted at just before 1 p.m., and the Waterloo Region District School Board said all staff and students are safe.

Transit buses were being rerouted in the area.    

