Kitchener woman charged in August crash that killed 2 young children

A Kitchener woman has been charged in connection with a crash near Stratford last summer that killed two young children.

Heeyul Son, 10, of Cambridge, and two-year-old Daniel Nadon, of Kitchener, died in a two-vehicle crash at Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122 in August 2018.

Three other people were also injured when a minivan carrying six people was T-boned at the intersection by an SUV.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 39-year-old woman has been charged with failing to yield to traffic on a through highway. She is scheduled to face the charges in a Stratford court.