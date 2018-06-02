The next time you get a parking ticket in Kitchener or Waterloo, you may not have to go to court to plead your case.

The cities have partnered to explore a new system called the Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMPS) that would see disputes over parking tickets handled at city hall, instead of in provincial offences court.

Under the AMPS program, anyone with a parking ticket could go to a municipal enforcement services counter to request a review of their ticket.

City staff would evaluate the ticket and offer a resolution. If the ticket holder isn't happy with the proposed resolution, they could then ask to see an independent hearings officer.

"It's basically just going to be a hearing that's booked in a meeting room. So it's a very informal process where people can sit down and have a discussion and try to resolve the dispute," said Shayne Turner, the director of enforcement services with the City of Waterloo.

Turner said current wait time to fight a ticket in court is almost eight months. The new system would be more efficient, with a wait time of just one or two months.

That's good news for the provincial court system, he said.

"This is going to allow us to free up more court time for the regional courthouse, so there's less pressure on the court system for what are considered to be minor bylaw offences."

System could mean more revenue for cities

The new system would also give the municipalities a larger cut of any late fees from unpaid tickets.

Late fees are currently shared between the city, the region and the province, according to a City of Waterloo staff report.

Under the AMPS process, those fees would go entirely to the city, but Turner said ticket holders will also have a wider window in which to pay their tickets.

"We're giving people more time to consider their options before any sort of late penalties may apply," he said.

Both Waterloo and Kitchener city council will have to vote on the new system. If approved, the changes would come into effect in June.