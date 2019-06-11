New outdoor gym for adults planned for Kitchener's Victoria Park

A new outdoor gym for adults is set to go near the playground and splash pad in Kitchener's Victoria Park later this summer.

The gym is the result of three years of work by community members, including Barb Ward and Mark Stubbs, who led the project.

They applied for a grant from the city through the Love My Hood initiative and received $20,000. They raised an additional $49,000 from various community groups, including the Kitchener Rangers, which is the project's title sponsor and has naming rights.

"We've done extensive travelling and we've seen these parks in Belgium and Hawaii and other places in Ontario as well, and we're both very active," Stubbs said sitting at a picnic table in the park near where the gym will go.

Ward works in the mental health field and he said they both felt that an outdoor gym could help people stay in shape mentally and physically.

"People need to get outside more," Stubbs said. "Get off your phone, get outside, interact with each other and stay healthy."

Gym could spark more projects

The park will include resistance equipment built for the elements. That includes things like a chest press, leg press and pull-down stations.

Ward 9 Coun. Debbie Chapman says she tried one of these gyms in Mexico City. It was a popular space, people of all ages used it at all times of the day.

"I think this is a great idea. I think people will use it. There are no membership fees," she said, noting the space will be free to use.

She added this is a great example of a community coming together to make a difference. In this case, because so many people visit Victoria Park from around the region, the gym will benefit more than just the people living there, she says.

She hopes projects like this will encourage people in other neighbourhoods to think about what they'd like to see in their area.

"I'm hoping to see this grow even more, whether it's through Love My Hood or partnership funding opportunities or even take it one step further and do the participatory budgeting program on a bigger scale, I think these are all ways to bring people together," she said.

A steering committee is currently looking at what pieces of equipment will go into the gym. Work is expected to take four to six weeks and Stubbs said they hope to have it ready for use this fall.