Kitchener resident scammed out of $700 for Toronto Raptors tickets, police say

If you're hoping to snag a ticket to a Toronto Raptors championship game, be careful where you buy from, police warn.

Waterloo regional police say they received a report of fraud from a Kitchener resident who tried to purchase tickets online through a buy/sell website.

Police say the victim sent $700 to the seller on May 23 but did not receive the tickets in return. The victim later reported the scam to police after repeatedly trying to contact the seller.

Police say there have been several similar reports related to sporting events and concerts.

Police services in other parts of the province, including Peel Region, have also put out similar warnings related to Toronto Raptors tickets.

Waterloo regional police are reminding people to buy tickets from a reputable commercial website or the official site of the entertainment, to be wary of prices that seem too good to be true and to be careful of in-person sales as the tickets could be fake.