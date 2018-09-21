Skip to Main Content
Kitchener Rangers sporting fresh faces for home opener
New

Fans of the Kitchener Rangers can expect to see more than a few fresh faces when the team hits the ice for its first game of the season Friday evening.

Team lost 10 veteran players after last season

CBC News
(Kitchener Rangers/Facebook)

The team lost 10 of its veteran players after last season. The Rangers lost the OHL western conference championship to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the seventh and final game of the series. 

Head coach Jay McKee told CBC K-W's Melanie Ferrier those players who stuck with the team are ready to try again.

The Kitchener Rangers home opener is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Aud in Kitchener. They're playing the Flint Firebirds.

Kitchener Rangers head coach Jay McKee speaks to CBC K-W's Melanie Ferrier about the team's new roster of fresh faces, how the players are feeling in the lead up to this year's season and what the plan is for their first game. 3:00
