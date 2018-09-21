Kitchener Rangers sporting fresh faces for home opener

Fans of the Kitchener Rangers can expect to see more than a few fresh faces when the team hits the ice for its first game of the season Friday evening.

Looking good <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HighFiveAlley?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HighFiveAlley</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KITvsNIA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KITvsNIA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTown</a> <a href="https://t.co/QqmdvtBRaH">pic.twitter.com/QqmdvtBRaH</a> —@OHLRangers

The team lost 10 of its veteran players after last season. The Rangers lost the OHL western conference championship to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the seventh and final game of the series.

Head coach Jay McKee told CBC K-W's Melanie Ferrier those players who stuck with the team are ready to try again.

The Kitchener Rangers home opener is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Aud in Kitchener. They're playing the Flint Firebirds.