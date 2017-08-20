Physical distancing measures in place as city's public pools start to re-open

The City of Kitchener will begin re-opening public pools on Monday as part of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

Harry Class outdoor pool will open its doors Monday and Breithaupt indoor pool is set to re-open next Monday.

To ensure physical distancing, the city has introduced some changes:

People will be required to register up to 24 hours before arriving.

All children must be accompanied into the pool by an adult.

Pool toys are not allowed.

Change room access will be limited.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive showered and dressed before swimming.

The city says amenities such as viewing galleries, saunas, slides and diving boards won't be in operation. As for equipment provided by the city, it'll be limited to personal flotation and accessibility devices.

Lockers will also be unavailable, but visitors can keep their belongings on the pool deck when stored in a bag.

"We've put measures in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors while still allowing us to create positive experiences for families and residents," wrote Coun. Margaret Johnston in a press release.