Members from several unions and groups walked along side federal public servants in Kitchener, Ont., in an act of solidarity Wednesday as striking workers marked one week since setting up pickets.

Melanee Jessup, local president of the Union of Taxation Employees (UTE) 00015 told CBC News a little progress has been made at the bargaining table, but it's not enough. UTE represents 350 Canada Revenue Agency workers in Kitchener.

"The employer isn't budging on the salary and definitely not on the working conditions," she said.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), is asking for a 4.5 per cent wage increase each year for workers to keep up with inflation.

Better work-life balance has also been a key issue, Jessup said. PSAC says it wants employees to have the flexibility to continue to work from home.

Hundreds of UTE members marched down Queen Street in Kitchener and made a stop at Vogelsang Green Park at the corner of Duke and Queen Streets.

They were joined by members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, Waterloo Regional Labour Council (WRLC) and the Ontario's Nurses' Assciation.

Jeff Pelich, president of WRLC and the local ETFO branch, said it was important for them to "show solidarity for the workers that are here" and send a message to the federal government to negotiate with workers.

"Worker's right are worker's rights for everyone, not just one union. What happens at the bargaining table impacts folks in all sectors, in all phases of employment," he said.

PSAC national president Chris Aylward spoke in Ottawa Wednesday and called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get involved in talks and help settle the dispute.

Public Service Alliance of Canada is one of Canada's largest federal public service unions and represents approximately 230,000 workers across the country.

It includes 120,000 federal public service workers with core public administration — also known as the Treasury Board, and 39,000 workers with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).