It might have been a how-to video but it apparently it didn't cover how to drive without distractions.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 60-year-old Kitchener, Ont. man was ticketed Monday for watching a YouTube video on his phone while driving.

Officers were conducting a RIDE program at Durham Road E. and Garafraxa Street N. in Durham, a 70-minute drive north of Kitchener.

"[The driver] had it in the centre console pointed toward him and tilted up to his face so that he could watch the video," said Const. Cory Trainor, of West Grey Police Service.

"He was watching a YouTube tutorial video it seemed...He made no effort to turn it off or hide it. It was clear to me that he didn't believe that there was any offence that was being committed."

'Endangers everyone'

"Distracted driving is not only hazardous to you, it endangers your passengers and everyone on and around the roadways," said Robert Martin, chief of the West Grey Police Service in a news release.

"A driver who checks a text message for five seconds while travelling at 90 km/h is the equivalent to having driven the length of a football field while you were blindfolded," said Martin.

Drivers who are caught talking on their phones, texting, dialling or emailing are typically fined up to $1,000 with a three-day licence suspension and three demerit points.