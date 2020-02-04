Kitchener man, 40, victim of overnight hit and run
A man who was found dead beside Highland Road W. in Kitchener Monday morning was likely hit sometime overnight Sunday to Monday, police say.
A man whose body was found on the side of Highland Road in Kitchener Monday morning was likely hit sometime overnight, police say.
Police have not identified the man, but say he was a 40-year-old from Kitchener.
Officers were called to Highland Road W., near Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener on Monday just before 11 a.m. after a report of an injured man. When police arrived, the officers discovered the man's body at the side of the road.
Police said it appears the man was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
