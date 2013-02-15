Kitchener man facing 2 child pornography charges

A 27-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and is facing two charges following a child pornography investigation, Waterloo regional police say.

The police service says its Cyber Crime and Internet Child Exploitation Unit started an investigation in April, after it received complaints from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre regarding a person uploading child pornography in mid to late 2019.

On Sept. 18, as a result of the ongoing investigation, officers executed a search at a residence in Kitchener, police say.

As a result of the investigation, the man was arrested on Friday and has been charged with: